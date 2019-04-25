Anderlecht raided in transfer cash probe

Belgian police raided the offices of Anderlecht and the national football association yesterday in relation to a money laundering investigation involving agents and player transfers.

A spokeswoman for the Brussels club told public broadcaster VRT that Anderlecht was cooperating fully with the probe and a spokesman for the Belgian FA told Reuters that police had taken away documents relating to transfers from its headquarters. A spokesman for the federal prosecutor said: "We had some questions for the agents who took care of the transfers. It is a question of money laundering."

VRT and other local media said prosecutors were looking into transfers made before a 2017 change of ownership at Anderlecht and had also raided an agent's office in the capital. Among the transfers being probed, the media said, was the sale of Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Newcastle United in 2015.