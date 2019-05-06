Turkey's Çakır to officiate Liverpool-Barcelona match

Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır will officiate tomorrow's Champions League semifinal between Liverpool and Barcelona, UEFA confirmed yesterday.

The second leg of the semifinal will be played in Liverpool's home ground, Anfield. The assistant referees for the match will be Bahattin Duran and Tarık Ongün, with Portugal's Artur Soares Dias serving as the fourth referee and Germany's Felix Zwayer and Sascha Stegemann carrying out the video assistant referee duties.

Spanish football giant Barcelona toppled its English opponent Liverpool 3-0 last Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, taking a big advantage going into next week's second leg.

Since 2010, Çakır has officiated 44 UEFA Champions League matches, including one final and six semifinals.