Tight title race continues in Süper Lig

With just three games left this season, three Istanbul clubs - Galatasaray, Medipol Başakşehir and Beşiktaş - are locked in a fierce battle for the Süper Lig title. It is one of the closest Süper Lig title races in years, as league leader Galatasaray and Başakşehir are tied on 63 points, while Beşiktaş is hot on their tails with 59.

In the opening game of week 32, Antalyaspor will host low-lying Bursaspor Friday. On Saturday, Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray will play away to Çaykur Rizespor.

Earlier last Sunday, the Lions defeated rival Beşiktaş in the Istanbul derby to take the lead in the title race. Meanwhile, Medipol Başakşehir will host MKE Ankaragücü Sunday, while Beşiktaş will take on Aytemiz Alanyaspor Monday. The other Istanbul powerhouse, Fenerbahçe, in the meantime, will host Akhisar on Saturday. The struggling Yellow Canaries are going through the worst season in club history with only eight wins in 31 outings. Fenerbahçe is now 12th with just 37 points, 26 points adrift from the top spot.