Galatasaray clinches Ziraat Turkey Cup for 18th time

Istanbul football giant Galatasaray beat its Aegean contender Akhisarspor 3-1 to win the Ziraat Turkey Cup late Wednesday, being crowned champions for the 18th time.

The opening goal came from Akhisar's Elvis Manu in the 56th minute at the final held at the 4 Eylül (September 4) Stadium in the central Anatolian Sivas province.​





Galatasaray's legendary coach Fatih Terim

Galatasaray's first goal came from Sinan Gümüş in the 80th minute with a penalty, equalizing the score for the Lions.​

Eight minutes later, Sofiane Feghouli and another two minutes later Mbaye Diagne sent the ball flying into the net, making the score 3-1.

Akhisar's Miguel Lopes received a red card in the 78th minute.

Galatasaray's Diagne also missed a penalty shot in the 65th minute.





In the semifinals, Akhisar beat Ümraniyespor while Galatasaray defeated Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor to reach the finals.

Galatasaray is the most successful club in the Turkish Cup's history having 18 titles as the winners.



Already-relegated from the Super Lig, Akhisar tried to defend last year's Turkish Cup honors against Galatasaray.

From the top-tier football league, Akhisar became the first team to relegate to the lower league at the end of this season.

Galatasaray is currently at the top of the Turkish league with two more matches to go this season.