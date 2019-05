Galatasaray defeated its Istanbul rival Başakşehir on Sunday to retain its Turkish Süper Lig title, clinching the championship for a record 22nd time.





The Lions' two goals were scored by Sofiane Feghouli in the 47th minute and Henry Onyekuru in the 64th minute.





Başakşehir's sole goal found the back of the net on a shot by Riad Bajic in the 17th minute.





