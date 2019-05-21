Muscat quits Melbourne Victory after 14 years

A tearful Kevin Muscat quit as Melbourne Victory head coach by mutual agreement yesterday, ending his 14-year association with the A-League powerhouse.

His departure follows an embarrassing 6-1 thrashing by Sydney FC in the A-League semifinals this month, with his last game in charge to be the final AFC Champions League group clash against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday.

Victory are bottom of the group and already eliminated. Muscat, 45, played for Victory between 2005 and 2011 before being appointed assistant coach and then taking over the reins in 2013 when Ange Postecoglou was put in charge of Australia. He captained the club to the 2007 and 2009 A-League crowns and coached them to the 2015 and 2018 titles.