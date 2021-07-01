Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

A look into Princess Diana's life on her 60th birthday

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Jul 01, 2021 10:58 am +03 +03:00

Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honor of the British royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 2, 1987.

For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public – kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans – she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century.

(AP Photo)

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing protective gear, watches a land-mine clearing demonstration in Huambo, central Angola, one of the most densely mined areas in the country, Jan. 15, 1997.

(AP Photo)

Mother Teresa, (L), says goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York, N.Y., U.S., June 18, 1997.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Diana sits alone backdropped by the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Feb. 11, 1992.

(AP Photo)

Princess Diana pauses at the bed of a seriously injured man as she visits Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 1996.

(AP Photo)

Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School, in Camberley, Surrey, U.K., July 6, 1993.

(AP Photo)

Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda, Angola, Jan. 14, 1997.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, (L), and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, U.K., Aug. 4, 1987.

(AP Photo)

Diana smiles after receiving bouquets of flowers from admirers as she leaves the English National Ballet school opening in London, U.K., Dec. 6, 1995.

(AP Photo)

Lady Diana Spencer, Prince Charles's girlfriend at the time, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London, U.K., where she works in 1980.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, U.K., after their wedding, July 29, 1981.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Diana faces photographers as she leaves Luanda airport building to board a plane to Johannesburg at the end of her four-day visit to Angola, Jan. 16, 1997.

(AP Photo)

Prince Charles (L), Princess Diana (R) and their children William (2nd L) and Harry watch the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of V-J Day, London, U.K., Aug. 19, 1995.

(AFP Photo)

Britain's Diana, (R), speaks with 15-year old landmine victim Bosnian Muslim Mirzeta Gabelic, in front of Mirzeta's home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines, Aug. 10, 1997.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Diana hugs and plays with an HIV-positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil, April 24, 1991.

(AP Photo)

Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, (L), and Prince William, London, U.K., April 13, 1992.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Diana wearing a white dress, races ahead during the mother's race, held during a sports day for Wetherby school, where her son Prince William is a pupil, London, U.K., June 28, 1989.

(AP Photo)

Diana is pictured amid a large group of schoolchildren during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia, March 21, 1983.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, (foreground), and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 9, 1987.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Diana stoops to speak to children during a visit to Macedon, Australia, Feb. 11, 1985.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in London, U.K., Dec. 22, 1982.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Diana talks with Nepalese children in the village of Panauti, in the foothills of the Himalayas, as some thousands of villagers, mostly children, turned out to greet her, March 5, 1993.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.