New season, new names in Süper Lig as deals expire

There is only one week left before the end of 2018-19 Süper Lig season and the official expiration date for most of agreements players signed with clubs is May 31, 2019.

If the contracts end as expected and teams, some embattled with debts, are forced not to renew them, a whole new Süper Lig will await fans in the upcoming season. Clubs will also start scouting for new talent once the season comes to an end.

Galatasaray, which wrapped up the season as champions, will part ways with nine players whose contracts expire and the number is higher for Fenerbahçe, which will bid adieu to 12.

Beşiktaş has only four players with expiring contracts while Medipol Başakşehir which lost the title to Galatasaray will likely terminate contracts with three players when their deals expire.

Galatasaray's Nigerian international Henry Onyekuru's loan deal is done and he will return to Everton. He has been hailed as the savior of Galatasaray this season along with Algerian international Sofiane Feghouli and was the top scorer for the Lions with 14 goals in 30 games. He was also behind one of two goals that brought the league title to Galatasaray in last week in a game against Medipol Başakşehir.

The Lions will also part way with Badou Ndiaye, Christian Luyindama and Semih Kaya, all players who were loaned to Lions. The contracts of Sinan Gümüş, Eren Derdiyok, Selçuk İnan, Muğdat Çelik and Gökay Güney also expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe disappointed fans this season by dropping to the relegation zone early in the season and failed to recover despite the best efforts of new coach Ersun Yanal, who took the rein in the first half.

The ailing team, which recently launched a drive for funds from fans, will likely undergo a major overhaul. Deals with 13 players end later this month and these include players who failed to live up to the hype, such as Islam Slimani, Andre Ayew and Yassine Benzia.

Others to part way with Fenerbahçe are Roman Neustadter, Martin Skrtel, Mathieu Valbuena, Roberto Soldado, İsmail Köybaşı, Şener Özbayraklı, Tolga Ciğerci, Volkan Demirel and Erten Ersu.

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, pursued a more homegrown lineup this season, along with veteran foreigners. The club's administration recently announced that they would make "young transfers who could easily adapt to Trabzon's playing style."

The team will part ways with Colombian forward Hugo Rodallega, as well as Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi, Olcay Şahan and Luis Ibanez. Only Şahan and Ibanez were certain to be sent off, media outlets report, while Kamil Ahmet is expected to renew his contract. The club is still uncertain over Rodallega, who reportedly rejected a suggested fee for a new contract and was rumored to be in talks with a Colombian outfit.