Turkish national team braces for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The Turkish national team will start training today in the southern city of Antalya for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. With its revamped lineup, renewed under new coach Şenol Güneş, the team will take on France and Iceland in next month's qualifiers in Group H of Euro 2020.

The team will play friendlies against Greece on May 30 and Uzbekistan on June 2 as part of their training. Their first group game is on June 8 against France in the central city of Konya. They will be hosted by Iceland for their next game on June 11.

Güneş announced a 33-strong squad for the qualifiers earlier last week. The highlights of the new squad are Nazim Sangare, Cengiz Umut Meras and Ömer Ali Şahiner, who got their first nods for the national team.

Here is the squad for the upcoming international fixture:

Goalkeepers:

Fehmi Mert Günok (Medipol Başakşehir), Gökhan Akkan (Çaykur Rizespor), Sinan Bolat (Royal Antwerp), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor).

Defenders: Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille), Nazim Sangare (Antalyaspor), Ozan Muhammed Kabak (Stuttgart), Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester City), Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Merih Demiral (Sassuolo), Cengiz Umut Meras (Bursaspor), Emre Taşdemir (Galatasaray), Hasan Ali Kaldırım (Fenerbahçe).

Midfielders: Abdülkadir Ömür, Yusuf Yazıcı (Trabzonspor), Cengiz Ünder (Roma), Deniz Türüç (İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor), Dorukhan Toköz, Oğuzhan Özyakup (Beşiktaş), Emre Belözoğlu, İrfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir (Medipol Başakşehir), Okay Yokuşlu (Celta Vigo), Efecan Karaca, Ozan Tufan (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Yunus Mallı (Wolfsburg), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Milan), Ömer Ali Şahiner (Atiker Konyaspor). Forwards: Burak Yılmaz, Güven Yalçın (Beşiktaş), Cenk Tosun (Everton), Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf).