South's underdogs go for Süper Lig

Come Thursday, the top-flight Süper Lig will welcome its last addition this season. Hatayspor and Gazişehir Gaziantep, two neighboring cities on Turkey's southern border, will clash in the second-tier Spor Toto 1. Lig final to secure a spot in the Süper Lig.

It is Hatayspor's first ever final match for promotion to the Süper Lig while Gazişehir Gaziantep will go through its third finals. One of them will join Süper Lig newcomers Abalı Denizlispor and Gençlerbirliği which have already qualified. Hatayspor beat Adana Demirspor in the semifinals thanks to a goal by Mirkan Aydın in extra time, resulting in a 3-2 win. Gazişehir Gaziantep defeated Osmanlıspor in a penalty shootout to reach the finals.

Hatayspor long languished in the third league after its last playoff in the second-tier league in 1994 but managed to be promoted to the second league in the 2011-12 season before ascending to the top of the second-tier last year.

Gazişehir Gaziantep fought for Süper Lig promotion in last year's playoff final, only to lose to Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor which will go back to the second league after a disastrous run. Incidentally, Gazişehir Gaziantep will look for its Süper Lig entry under coach Mehmet Altıparmak, who helped Erzurumspor get promoted to the Süper Lig against Gazişehir Gaziantep.

Two teams will play on neutral grounds, at Istanbul Başakşehir Fatih Terim stadium.