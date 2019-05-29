Başakşehir mulls complete revamp after title loss

Süper Lig runner-up Medipol Başakşehir, which was the clear favorite to win the title this season before a strong comeback from Galatasaray, is considering a complete revamp of its lineup.

The Istanbul-based club will reportedly keep Mevlüt Erdinç, who it loaned earlier in the season to Antalyaspor while it plans to part ways with Emmanuel Adebayor and Demba Ba, two expensive internationals.

In terms of age, Başakşehir has the highest average among Süper Lig teams. But now it looks to reinvent itself as a side built around young talents which would kill two birds with one stone by also relieving the club of high costs of veteran internationals.

The revitalization movement starts from the center forward position. Demba Ba, the 34-year-old Senegalese international, is among the players likely to be released. The former Beşiktaş forward arrived in Başakşehir on loan in the January transfer window after a spell with China's Shenhua but rarely took to the pitch because of injuries. Former Spurs forward Emmanuel Adebayor, on the other hand, saw little playing time this season under coach Abdullah Avcı. The 35-year-old Togolese striker might also be on his way out.

Mevlüt Erdinç impressed the club enough after his time with Antalyaspor. The 32-year-old forward scored 12 goals and made three assists in 24 matches for Antalyaspor this season.