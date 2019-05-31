Coach Güneş extends winning streak to 3 matches as Turkey beats Greece 2-1 in friendly

Turkey defeated Greece 2-1 in a friendly match on Thursday evening in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, giving hope for fans ahead of next week's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Turkey's goals came in the first half, when Cengiz Ünder showed off with a beautiful strike to the top right corner of the net in the 11th minute.

Just six minutes later, Ünder assisted Kenan Karaman for a second goal.

Greece found a late goal in the 93rd minute to settle the score to 2-1.

The win marked the third consecutive win for coach Şenol Güneş, who took over in February after Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu's dismissal.

Güneş said he is happy with the players' performance and the overall mentality with good jobs exceeding mistakes.

Antalyaspor rightback Nazım Sangaré and Bursaspor leftback Cengiz Umut Meraş wore the national team jersey for the first time in the friendly against Greece.

Greece coach Angelos Anastasiadis said Turkey was better throughout the match and the Greek team was tired. He thanked the hospitality displayed against the Greek team, extending well wishes to Turkey in the Euro 2020 qualification stage.

On Saturday June 8 Turkey will take on world champions France in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification match.