Turkish officials slam Iceland over national football team hold up at airport

Several Turkish officials lashed out at Iceland on Monday after the Turkish national football team was subjected to what they called "insulting" treatment, making the players go through scrutinous security searches and holding them up at the airport for hours.

According to Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz, Iceland authorities made the team wait more than three hours at passport control and subjected them to strict security checks, repeatedly searching the players' belongings thoroughly.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man held up what appeared to be a toilet brush to Turkey's midfielder Emre Belözoğlu, imitating reporters talking to players.

"What they have done is disrespectful. We have been waiting for three hours. They took everyone's bags. They are repeatedly searching the bags. We flew for six and a half hours and have been waiting for another three hours. Some of our friends still haven't come out," Yılmaz said.

Belözoğlu said they were subjected to an unnecessarily thorough search, adding that he hoped authorities would explain the reasoning behind the ordeal.