Iceland beats Turkey 2-1 in Euro 2020 qualifier match

Iceland defeated Turkey 2-1 in a Euro 2020 Group H qualifier match in Reykjavik on Tuesday.

At Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Keflavik, the home team scored the opening goal in the 21st minute, when Johann Gudmundsson's curved free-kick cross toward Turkey's back met with Ragnar Sigurdsson, who had the finishing header to lead Iceland 1-0 against Turkey.

Sigurdsson increased Iceland's lead to 2-0 in the 32nd minute with another header, this time a tap-in.

Turkey replied with a header goal of its own in the 40th minute, this time Dorukhan Toköz scored to bring Turkey back into the contest.

It was Turkey's first loss in the group after three wins in a row.

Turkey has 9 points in 4 matches in Group H in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

On Saturday, Turkey defeated the defending world champions France for the first time in its history 2-0 to lead Group H in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Turkey previously defeated Albania 2-0 and beat Moldova 4-0 in Group H.

Iceland's most recent match was ended in a 1-0 victory at home against Albania.

Tuesday's matchup between Iceland and Turkey came amid tensions between the two countries over poor treatment of the Turkish National Team upon their arrival at the Reykjavik airport on Sunday evening. Players were made to go through extremely thorough security searches that held them up for hours at the Keflavik Airport, in what the team called "insulting" treatment.

Turkish officials and politicians, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressed their disapproval at the disrespectful treatment of the national team players. The Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a diplomatic note to Iceland condemning the incident through Turkey's embassy in Oslo.

Icelandic authorities said Monday that Turkish authorities informed Icelandic counterparts just hours before the arrival and the Turkish national football team and staff had passed through security and border patrol one hour and 21 minutes after their plane landed at the airport, despite the claims of Turkish footballers.

"Unfortunately, an official request for a fast track security check from the Turkish Embassy in Oslo was not received in time to be processed, as it was sent on only hours prior to the team's arrival in Keflavik. In any case, such privileges are usually only accorded to senior government officials," Icelandic authorities said.