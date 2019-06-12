Marozsan to miss women's World Cup group phase

German midfield stalwart Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the women's World Cup group phase after breaking a toe in their Group B opening win over China on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who helped Olympique Lyonnais to a record-extending 13th consecutive league title and fourth straight Champions League crown and won the French League's best player award for the third year in a row, will miss their matches against Spain on Wednesday and South Africa next week.

"She has a broken toe and that means that we cannot count on her for the group phase," Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters in France on Tuesday.