Atletico Madrid are set to sign teenage sensation Joao Felix from Benfica for 120 million euros ($134.3 million), according to reports in Portugal yesterday. The fee would make Felix the fifth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. Three Portuguese sports newspapers, A Bola, Record and O Jogo, claim the 19-year-old has accepted an offer of a five-year contract from Atletico, with a net annual salary worth six million euros.