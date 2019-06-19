Younger Klinsmann signs for St. Gallen

Goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Germany legend Juergen Klinsmann, has signed a two-year contract with St. Gallen, the top-flight Swiss club said yesterday. The 22-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann came through the ranks at Hertha Berlin and played for the first time in the Europa League, though he did not appear in the Bundesliga. Klinsmann represents the United States, while also having German nationality and lists an appearance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo among his goals. At St. Gallen he will compete with 25-year-old Austrian Dejan Stojanovic for playing time.