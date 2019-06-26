Real Madrid star Modric spends family vacation in Turkey’s Bodrum

Croatian football star Luka Modric was spotted during a family vacation in southwestern Turkey's resort town of Bodrum.

According to media reports, the Real Madrid midfielder rented three villas belonging to a local luxury hotel.

Modric, who won the Ballon d'Or award in 2018, tried to keep low profile without announcing his visit to Turkey, but was unable to avoid football fans also vacationing in Bodrum.





Apart from family members, Modric is accompanied by former Croatia national team captain Darijo Srna, who recently announced retirement, and Croatian Real Madrid teammate Mateo Kovacic, photos with fans suggest.

Last summer, team captain Modric led Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia won by France, but then had an uninspiring and disastrous club season with Real Madrid.

Situated on the coast of the Aegean Sea, Bodrum's serenity, stunning bay views, quiet ambiance and sparkling clean sea make it a top choice among foreign tourists. Celebrities especially savor the nature and the slow pace of the coastal town while still enjoying the conveniences of city life.