Federation shuts down U21 league

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) shutdown Thursday the U21 league, saying it "failed to contribute to Turkish football." In a statement, the federation confirmed it was weighing up alternatives to replace the league.

The decision comes after a meeting of federation officials and representatives of clubs with U21 teams. The TFF said it would provide consultation and training services to clubs, grassroots players and trainers.

The federation had earlier announced that the league would be held for the last time this season though no final decision was announced. In an earlier statement, the federation cited changes in international criteria for young players which are in favor of much younger players. It added that U17 and U19 leagues were contributing more toward developing homegrown talent.