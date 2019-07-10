Shaqiri could miss start of new season

Liverpool forward Xerdan Shaqiri could miss the start of the new season because of a calf injury he picked up on international duty.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury playing for Switzerland against England in the Nations League and with just four weeks to go until the start of the season, he faces a race against time to get fit. "Shaq is still injured from the national team and it will take a while until he is in again," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told the club's website. "He has a tear in his calf, so he will not be involved for a while."

Champions League winners Liverpool will open the Premier League campaign at home to promoted Norwich City on August 9