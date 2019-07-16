Griezmann trains with Barcelona

French striker Antoine Griezmann trained with his new Barcelona teammates for the first time yesterday following his controversial move from Atletico Madrid last week.

"The first of two sessions scheduled for the day was completed by all available first team players, including the newest incorporations, Frenkie de Jong, Neto, and Antoine Griezmann," the Catalan club reported on its website. Another French forward, Ousmane Dembele, and German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen were both declared fit after recovering from injuries late last season.

Ter Stegen had been suffering from soreness in his right knee while Dembele had problems with his right hamstring. There was no sign of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur or Arturo Vidal, who are all still on vacation after taking part in the Copa America. Griezmann was presented as a Barcelona player on Sunday night, after the Catalans paid the 28-year-old's 120 million euros (approximately $135 million) release clause.