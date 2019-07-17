Sacko joins Denizlispor, Campi eyes Trabzon deal

The Süper Lig's Yukatel Denizlispor announced the signing of Malian international Hadi Sacko, a free agent who left Ankaragücü after spending half of the 2018-19 season there.

The 25-year-old winger, formerly of Leeds United, signed a two-year deal with Denizlispor, which is looking to boost its lineup in its first season in the Süper Lig.

Meanwhile, Süper Lig powerhouse Trabzonspor is expected to sign 28-year-old Argentine defender Gaston Campi from Estudiantes. The Argentine side announced that Campi was allowed to travel to Turkey to undergo a medical and clarify transfer details. Campi's current deal with Estudiantes runs until 2021.

In other transfer news, Galatasaray and Medipol Başakşehir are reportedly interested in signing Serdar Dursun, a 27-year-old center-forward for the second-tier German club, SV Darmstadt 98. German-born Dursun joined Darmstadt last year after tenures with Turkish outfits like Eskişehirspor, Şanlıurfaspor, Denizlispor and Fatih Karagümrük and two years with Germany's Greuther Fürth. Dursun impressed fans with 11 goals and three assists last season in 33 matches and his track record apparently drew Galatasaray's attention. The Lions are looking to boost their offense. Similarly, last season's runner-up Medipol Başakşehir want to create an attacking trio comprising of Dursun, Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Muhammet Demir it signed earlier in the summer transfer window.