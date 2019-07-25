Arsenal's Mesut Özil, Sead Kolasinac attacked by carjackers in London

Arsenal FC football players Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by bikers armed with knives in an attempted car jacking on Thursday in London.

Turkish-German Özil and his Bosnian teammate Kolasinac were chased in Golders Green, north London when the gang surrounded their black SUV around 5 p.m. local time, according to media reports.

LATEST — Unidentified man attempts to stab Arsenal football players Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac in the UK https://t.co/U7lKQeKjGD pic.twitter.com/Bt33B9swij — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 25, 2019

Fleeing the vehicle, Özil ran into a Turkish restaurant after Kolasinac attempted to take on one of the assailants.

Waiters and chefs from the Likya restaurant rushed to the aid of the football stars, forcing the scooter gang to flee empty handed, the Daily Mail reported.

"As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off," an eyewitness told the British daily.

Police blocked off the road and looked for the scooter gang involved in the incident.

An Arsenal spokesman confirmed the players were involved in an attempted carjacking, saying: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

"Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery," a police spokesperson said.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Özil, 30, retired from playing for Germany last year after he was criticized for posing for a photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before the World Cup. In his international retirement announcement, Özil accused the German football federation, its president, fans and media of what he saw as racism in how it treated people with Turkish roots. Erdoğan supported Özil, saying his treatment was unacceptable after a stellar career for Germany.