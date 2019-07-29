Reus named German footballer of the year

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus was voted German footballer of the year yesterday by the highly respected magazine Kicker.

The captain scored 17 Bundesliga goals as Dortmund narrowly missed out on the title last season to Bayern Munich. He received 158 votes from journalists with Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz coming second with 121. Bayern's Joshua Kimmich was third on 35. Germany's Juergen Klopp was chosen as coach of the year after inspiring Liverpool to Champions League glory.

Germany and Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan won the women's prize for the third straight year after her club side again sealed the Champions League title.

Reus previously won in 2012. "I see the award as recognition of my achievements in the past two years. It is difficult after a serious injury such as my cruciate ligament rupture in 2017 to come back and be voted footballer of the year," he told Kicker. "That makes me proud and shows that I have been on the right path since my injury."

In June he was voted as German player's player of the season by the German footballers trade union.