No shortage of forwards for Medipol Başakşehir

Having narrowly missed the league title last season, runner-up Medipol Başakşehir reinforced its offense front with a series of new transfers. The Süper Lig outfit may go even further than expected as the line-up currently boasts five forwards. French international Enzo Crivelli was the latest player to sign for the Turkish team last week.

The 24-year-old forward, formerly of Caen in Lig. 2, is the third forward to join the team in the summer break after Okan Buruk took the reins from Abdullah Avcı as the team's new coach. With Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Demba Ba, Mevlüt Erdinç and Muhammet Demir, Crivelli will be among key players in the new season for Başakşehir.

Başakşehir is currently ahead of its main rivals with the number of forwards, including last season's winner Galatasaray, which relies on Mbaye Diagne and Konstantinos Mitroglou on offense.