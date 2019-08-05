Turkcell offers special bundle for Super Cup fans, including unlimited internet on match day

Turkcell announced a huge mobile internet package Monday, including free internet usage for spectators who travel to Turkey for the Super Cup football final.

Travelers who buy the 20 GB package between Aug. 10 - 14 can use unlimited data on match day, the GSM operator said in a statement.

Turkcell Tourist Welcome Pack package also offers unlimited text message through WhatsApp, 200 minutes in domestic calls and 30 GB extra data for using Turkcell's messenger service, BIP.

"As Turkey hosts the Super Cup finale, the world's eyes will be on Istanbul, and Turkcell will ensure sports fans experience Turkcell's super-fast mobile network with speeds up to 1.2Gbps during the finale," said Turkcell Chief Marketing Officer Omer Barbaros.

Detail of the 149 Turkish liras ($27) package can be found on Turkcell's website.

The Super Cup final match will be played Aug. 14 when two powerhouse U.K. football clubs — Liverpool and Chelsea — face each other in Turkish football club Beşiktaş's Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul.