Likely exit through Greece in Turkey's Europe campaign

UEFA draws Monday showed that all three Turkish teams eligible for European campaigns this season will likely have to beat Greek teams for qualification.

Medipol Başakşehir will face Olympiakos in the Champions League qualifying round while Trabzonspor's potential rival if it passes the first round in the Europa League is AEK Athens. Yeni Malatyaspor, meanwhile, is set for a likely showdown with Aris if it makes it through the first round. Süper Lig runner-up Başakşehir will host Olympiakos tomorrow and will travel to Greece next week for a rematch.

Trabzonspor will face Sparta Prague in the third qualifier in the UEFA Europa League and if it manages to beat them, it will face either Romania's Universitatea Craiova or Greece's AEK Athens. Yeni Malatyaspor is a newcomer to European campaigns and managed to move to the second round by defeating Olimpija Ljubljana. It will now host Serbia's Partizan and if it succeeds to defeat them, it will be challenged by the winner of a match between Norway's Molde and Greece's Aris in playoffs.