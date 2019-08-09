Newcastle snaps up Swedish fullback Krafth

Newcastle United signed the Swedish fullback Emil Krafth from French club Amiens yesterday for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old right back and fourth player to join Newcastle this summer, signed a four-year deal, the club said.

"He turned 25 last week and has great experience, with more than 20 caps for Sweden and has played in the top flight in three different countries," Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce told the club's website.

"He's a good height for a fullback, speaks excellent English and is a very good player. He's a really good acquisition."