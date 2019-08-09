Nominees for Champions League awards revealed

UEFA announced Thursday the names of the players shortlisted for the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League positional awards.

The awards ceremony will be held during the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Aug. 29, for the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward from the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season.

The three players who received the most points overall in each positional category are as follows: Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Brazil-Liverpool); Hugo Lloris (France-Tottenham Hotspur); Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany-Barcelona). Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (England-Liverpool); Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands-Ajax, now at Juventus); Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands-Liverpool). Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands-Ajax, now at Barcelona); Christian Eriksen (Denmark-Tottenham Hotspur); Jordan Henderson (England-Liverpool). Forwards: Sadio Mane (Senegal-Liverpool); Lionel Messi (Argentina-Barcelona); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal-Juventus). UEFA also announced the nominees for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.

The three players who received the most points overall are: Olivier Giroud (France-Chelsea); Eden Hazard (Belgium-Chelsea, now at Real Madrid) and Luka Jovic (Serbia-Eintracht Frankfurt, now at Real Madrid).