World Cup winner midfielder Nzonzi joins Turkey's Galatasaray on loan

World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi has joined Galatasaray on loan from Roma, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Midfielder Nzonzi, 30, who played five times during France's campaign in Russia in 2018, made 39 appearances for the Stadio Olimpico side last season.

"As part of the agreement, Galatasaray have the option to make the transfer permanent -- prior to the expiration of the loan -- for a fixed fee of 16 million euros ($17 million)," Roma said.

"The club also have the option to extend the loan for a further 12 months - until 30 June 2021 - for a loan fee of 500,000 euros."

Nzonzi's game time next season at Roma would have been hampered with the arrivals of midfielders Bryan Cristante, Amadou Diawara and Jordan Veretout.

Ivory Coast playmaker Jean-Michael Serri and Netherlands winger Ryan Babel are among the other new faces who have joined the Turkish champions ahead of the new campaign.