Let's make a difference in Turkish football this year

The administrative and financial difficulties in Turkish football have brought the industry to a standstill to the point that until and unless strict regulations are applied, football in this country is doomed.

It is a frightening proposition but it is, at the same time, a reassuring fact. It is frightening because it signals that the usual system, regardless of how corrupt it is, is about to end.

All transformations can be frightening at the beginning. Nevertheless, the change in this case is reassuring because no matter what we do the truth will arrive and upend this system.

Eventually, all the executives, managers, players and everyone else in the industry will be forced to acknowledge the fact that they have to change and make peace with it. When they understand this fact, the transformation of Turkish football will be much easier.

To begin with, all the teams can simply quit the macho, toxic football language, without waiting for a radical change in the Turkish football administration. I know that in order to get things done in the current football system, one must show his so-called "muscles," and when the competition gets heated this toxic attitude and language can become extremely dangerous. Some fans do not look for the motives behind this toxic behavior and rally behind their executives. When they start to mobilize as masses, things may even get lethal.

However, the current debt and the financial performance of Turkish clubs show that it is futile to try to cover poor administrative performances with demagogy. Almost all Turkish clubs, particularly the big guns, are bankrupt and no longer have the ability to make transfers. So, what is the point of trying to protect the already dead system while it produces nothing but violence?

This period may last a year or two, but what next? There is no option other than to start all over again in order to create a well-regulated, financially sustainable and morally acceptable football culture to save Turkish football.

Therefore, all teams can make a deal about a better language without waiting for a signal from the football federation. No more blaming or threatening the referees, fighting with other teams' executives or fabricating conspiracy theories. All teams can reach a consensus and expose the subversive teams that do not want to abide by this proposal. As a result, the public would be aware of the people or clubs behind the toxic language and behavior.

The majority of fans are fed up with Turkish football's macho culture and they would definitely back any action towards creating a friendlier environment. There is literally nothing, other than the clubs' interests in dirty football, preventing them from agreeing on such proposals. The sooner they understand that the era of toxic football culture has come to end, the better.