Galatasaray loans Mitroglou to PSV

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven Thursday agreed to sign Greek international Kostas Mitroglou on a single season from Turkey's Galatasaray. Galatasaray said that Mitroglou has been loaned to PSV Eindhoven for 1.2 million euros ($1.33 million).

According to the contract, Galatasaray would pay $2.31 million to the Greek footballer for the 2019-20 season.

The 31-year-old forward scored two goals in nine games during his half-year spell with Galatasaray.

In his career, Mitroglou played for Olympiacos, English club Fulham, Benfica in Portugal and France's Marseille.