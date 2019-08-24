Bayern Munich's Sanches set for Lille move

Bayern Munich's unsettled Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is set to sign a five-year contract with Ligue 1 side Lille, a source close to the French club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old was expected to arrive in northern France on Friday to undergo a medical before closing the deal with a club who will compete in the Champions League group stage after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season.

According to the source, Lille, whose recruitment strategy is controlled by Portuguese transfer guru Luis Campos, will pay in the region of 20 million euros ($22.1 million) to sign the former Benfica player.