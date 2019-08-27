The problem isn't Radamel Falcao or Mbaye Diagne

Galatasaray are in trouble, and they are in trouble not because they couldn't land Radamel Falcao but because they do not have a proper strategy to make players like him score. The reason they have only one point in two games is that the team is failing to create opportunities, similar to the first half of last season. Last year everyone was blaming the former striker Eren Derdiyok for the bad offensive performance of the team, and this year the scapegoat is apparently Mbaye Diagne.

Nevertheless, Galatasaray fans who are pointing the finger at Diagne should look at the way their team plays more carefully before blaming the obvious target. First, they should question why their team fails to create opportunities and then ask why they are not turning into goals.

The first and the most important question is clearly directed at manager Fatih Terim, who was supposed to create an efficient offensive plan. But the strategy he created in the preseason is not working right now. Terim wants to use Ryan Babel as a hidden striker rather than a classic winger, as former Beşiktaş manager Şenol Güneş used to do. This was an interesting choice back in 2017, when teams did not expect Babel to play that way. But today, almost all teams in the Süper Lig know that Babel will cut inside and run toward the penalty box. The Dutchman's inability to shock opponents' defenses not only decreases his efficiency but also renders one wing of the team completely useless.

To solve this problem, Terim uses a more typical winger in the other wing, like Jimmy Durmaz and Emre Mor. He tried to use the talent and pace of these two players to create opportunities for Babel and Diagne, but it did not work. The chaos he expected from this wing was not delivered, because the team could not create enough time and space for these players to make dangerous runs into the opponents' defenses. For instance, Emre Mor could not produce anything in the two Süper Lig games he has played because whenever he gets the ball there is at least two opponents marking him. That is why while Galatasaray had the ball and the possession in both of their games; they could not score or create clear opportunities.

Thus, the problem is once again manager Fatih Terim's inability to create a game in which these players can operate efficiently. The Champions League will be much more challenging for the team and Terim cannot rely on this failed chaos. He needs to find a way to bring the ball to Mor and Durmaz while they have room to play with the ball. Last year Fernando used to play long-balls to Henry Onyekuru so that the Nigerian could use his pace. This year Jean Michaël Seri and Steven Nzonzi play more short-balls, which require more organization. Thus, Terim should make up his mind, is he going to play a proper possession game or is he going to mimic last season? Right now he is trying to make a combination of both but in order to win games he must invest in only one of them.