Turkish Süper Lig's week 2 results

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe remained at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig after beating Başakşehir 2-1 in the second week of action. Meanwhile, Beşiktaş defeated Göztepe 3-0 at Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul to bag three points.

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Sunday.

At Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, Konyaspor's last-minute goal came as a shock to Galatasaray. Galatasaray's Ryan Babel scored the opening goal in the 60th minute, while Konyaspor responded with a goal by Jens Jonsson during stoppage time.

The Lions' Jean Michael Seri got a red card in the 74th minute. In the first week of the season, Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray was beaten by Denizlispor 2-0. Galatasaray will compete in the UEFA Champions League this season.

On Saturday, Istanbul's top-tier Fenerbahçe defeated last year's runner-up Medipol Başakşehir 2-1.

With two wins in the first two matches, Fenerbahçe are at the top of the league with six points.

Runners-up Alanyaspor beat Kasımpaşa 4-1 at home while Trabzonspor defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 at Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi Stadium.

On Thursday, Trabzonspor will face Greece's AEK Athens in the second-leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

Trabzonspor beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the first-leg match last Thursday to gain advantage with striker Ekuban's hat-trick in Athens to advance to the group stage before the second-leg match at home. Newly promoted Yukatel Denizlispor won their second match in a row, beating Antalyaspor 2-0 at away. Fenerbahçe, Alanyaspor, Yukatel Denizlispor and Çaykur Rizespor have six points each.