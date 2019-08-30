Arsenal, Tottenham look to bounce back

The north London neighbors Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will square off at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday looking to bounce back from their first Premier League defeats.

Arsenal's 3-1 loss at league leaders Liverpool last weekend wasn't a surprise, but Spurs' 1-0 home defeat to winless Newcastle United certainly was. Joelinton's first half goal made the difference as Spurs were limited to just two shots on target by a resilient Newcastle side despite having 80% possession on the day.

With an international break next weekend, Spurs striker Harry Kane knows it's imperative for his side to rebound and not fall further behind Liverpool and champions Manchester City at the top of the table. "You never want to go into an international break having lost or drawn, and of course a north London derby is as big as it gets,' he said. "If we win that it makes the first four games a bit brighter. "But it's not going to be an easy game so we have to make sure we're prepared and ready for that one."

Tottenham has had recent troubles at the Emirates since their last win there in November 2010. They've lost five and drawn three since, including a 4-2 defeat last season.

"It's a derby and we know how important it is for the fans, the club and for us," Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka said after the Liverpool loss. "We have shown in the last few years that we can have very good games against them."

Liverpool look to make it four wins from four with a Saturday night visit to Burnley. The Reds are the league's only perfect side while Burnley sit sixth on four points after a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton last weekend. "Burnley, we all know how tricky this place is,"Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "They are in a good moment. They play their style, they just continue doing it. "I have the biggest respect for [Burnley manager] Sean Dyche and what he is doing there. It is always so tough to go."

Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool when they host Brighton, while neighbors Manchester United try to rebound from a shock home loss to Crystal Palace when they travel to Southampton.

United thought they snatched a late draw against Palace only to concede Patrick van Aanholt's injury-time winner. "We want to redeem ourselves," Dan James, who scored the United equalizer, said after the loss. "This game is something that we'll look back on and look at what we could've done better. "The Southampton game next week will be a completely different test and we've got to be ready for it." Crystal Palace is home to Aston Villa, Chelsea host Sheffield United, Bournemouth is at Leicester, Watford look for their first win at Newcastle, West Ham take on Norwich and Wolves visit Everton in the weekend's other matches.