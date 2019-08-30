   
FOOTBALL
Beşiktaş, Başakşehir, Trabzonspor learn group stage fate in Europa League

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
Published 30.08.2019 15:03
Updated 30.08.2019 15:55
The Europa League trophy is put on display before the UEFA Europa League group stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo)
The draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League group stage was made in Monaco on Friday. The 48 competing teams were split into the following 12 groups.

Group A: Sevilla (ESP); APOEL (CYP); Qarabag (AZE); Dudelange (LUX)

Group B: Dynamo Kiev (UKR); FC Copenhagen (DEN); Malmo (SWE); Lugano (SUI)

Group C: Basel (SUI); Krasnodar (RUS); Getafe (ESP); Trabzonspor (TUR)

Group D: Sporting Lisbon (POR); PSV Eindhoven (NED); Rosenborg (NOR); LASK Linz (AUT)

Group E: Lazio (ITA); Celtic (SCO); Rennes (FRA); CFR Cluj (ROU)

Group F: Arsenal (ENG); Eintracht Frankfurt (GER); Standard Liege (BEL); Vitoria Guimaraes (POR)

Group G: Porto (POR); Young Boys (SUI); Feyenoord (NED); Rangers (SCO)

Group H: CSKA Moscow (RUS); Ludogorets (BUL); Espanyol (ESP); Ferencvaros (HUN)

Group I: Wolfsburg (GER); Gent (BEL); Saint-Etienne (FRA); Olexandriya (UKR)

Group J: Roma (ITA); Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER); Istanbul Başakşehir (TUR); Wolfsberger AC (AUT)

Group K: Beşiktaş (TUR); Sporting Braga (POR); Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG); Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Group L: Manchester United (ENG); Astana (KAZ); Partizan Belgrade (SRB); AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid in the close season, was named the Europa League player of the year for the 2018-19 campaign after he led the London side to the final, where he scored twice in the 4-1 win over Arsenal.

