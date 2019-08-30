Beşiktaş, Başakşehir, Trabzonspor learn group stage fate in Europa League

The draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League group stage was made in Monaco on Friday. The 48 competing teams were split into the following 12 groups.

Group A: Sevilla (ESP); APOEL (CYP); Qarabag (AZE); Dudelange (LUX)

Group B: Dynamo Kiev (UKR); FC Copenhagen (DEN); Malmo (SWE); Lugano (SUI)

Group C: Basel (SUI); Krasnodar (RUS); Getafe (ESP); Trabzonspor (TUR)

Group D: Sporting Lisbon (POR); PSV Eindhoven (NED); Rosenborg (NOR); LASK Linz (AUT)

Group E: Lazio (ITA); Celtic (SCO); Rennes (FRA); CFR Cluj (ROU)

Group F: Arsenal (ENG); Eintracht Frankfurt (GER); Standard Liege (BEL); Vitoria Guimaraes (POR)

Group G: Porto (POR); Young Boys (SUI); Feyenoord (NED); Rangers (SCO)

Group H: CSKA Moscow (RUS); Ludogorets (BUL); Espanyol (ESP); Ferencvaros (HUN)

Group I: Wolfsburg (GER); Gent (BEL); Saint-Etienne (FRA); Olexandriya (UKR)

Group J: Roma (ITA); Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER); Istanbul Başakşehir (TUR); Wolfsberger AC (AUT)

Group K: Beşiktaş (TUR); Sporting Braga (POR); Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG); Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Group L: Manchester United (ENG); Astana (KAZ); Partizan Belgrade (SRB); AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid in the close season, was named the Europa League player of the year for the 2018-19 campaign after he led the London side to the final, where he scored twice in the 4-1 win over Arsenal.