Radamel Falcao inches closer to Galatasaray

After weeks of speculation and endless pleas by fans, Monaco's Colombian international Radamel Falcao finally arrived in Istanbul yesterday as Galatasaray announced the start of transfer talks.

Fans welcomed the 33-year-old forward whose name dominated the Süper Lig leader's transfer agenda this summer. Falcao, who joined Monaco from Atletico Madrid in 2013, had another year on his contract with Monaco. Prior to that, he had loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 before joining the Ligue 1 side's regular lineup where he scored 83 goals in 139 games.

Galatasaray, the all-time undisputed leader of the Süper Lig with 22 titles including last season, is currently in eighth spot in the league that started three weeks ago. The team boosted its lineup in the summer break with Steven Nzonzi, who arrived on loan from Roma and Jean Michael Seri who arrived on loan from Fulham. They also signed Ryan Babel on a free transfer from Fulham.