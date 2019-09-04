Fenerbahçe's Volkan Demirel retires

Former Turkey international goalkeeper Volkan Demirel has retired from football at the age of 37, announcing the decision on Fenerbahçe's website.

"Volkan Demirel will work as a part of the coaching staff and he will share his experience for Fenerbahçe's achievements," the club said on its official website. Fenerbahçe also thanked Demirel for his efforts and wished him success at his new position in the club.

The Turkish goalkeeper joined Fenerbahçe from Kartalspor in 2002 and he played for the Istanbul powerhouse for 17 years. During his 17-season spell at Fenerbahçe, Demirel won the Turkish Super Lig titles in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2011 and 2014. Demirel made 515 appearances for Fenerbahçe and 63 appearances with the Turkish national team. He was also a vital part of Turkey's UEFA EURO 2008 spell in Austria and Switzerland, which ended in the semifinals.