Trabzonspor looks to extend undefeated streak in Süper Lig

Süper Lig giant Trabzonspor will be looking to extend its 15-match undefeated streak when it takes on underdog Gençlerbirliği this Sunday.

Currently fifth in the Süper Lig, the Black Sea Storms last tasted defeat in the 22nd week of last season, at the hands of Alanyaspor. After the 2-0 loss at home, Trabzonspor won 10 and drew five matches, picking up a total of 35 points.

A home win against Gençlerbirliği will also see Trabzonspor set a team record for home wins - seven matches in a row.

The Süper Lig resumes Friday after a short international break, where the Turkish national men's football team faced Andorra and Moldova in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In the other matches this week, last season's title holder Galatasaray will face Kasımpaşa. Medipol Başakşehir, who came agonizingly close to winning its first Süper Lig title last season, will host Demir Grup Sivasspor Saturday. Beşiktaş, meanwhile, will travel to southeastern Turkey to take on newcomer Gazişehir Gaziantep.