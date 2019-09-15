Cüneyt Çakır to referee Chelsea-Valencia Champions League match

Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır will officiate a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday.

European football's governing body UEFA said on its website that Çakır , 42, will referee the Champions League Group H match between Chelsea and Valencia in London.

Çakır will be assisted by two linesmen, Bahattin Duran and Tarik Ongun.

The fourth official in this match will be Hüseyin Göçek.

Other Turkish referees Mete Kalkavan and Ali Palabıyık will help Çakır from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room in Chelsea's home Stamford Bridge.

Europe's top-tier international club tournament in football, the Champions League will start on Tuesday.

Çakır has been one of the referees in the UEFA Elite Category. He became a FIFA referee in 2006.

Çakır and his assistants Duran and Ongun were also part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.