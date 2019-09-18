Neymar's Champions League ban cut to 2 games

Neymar's ban from the Champions League for insulting match officials on social media was cut yesterday to two group games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the three-match suspension to the UEFA-stipulated minimum of two games for abusive language to a referee or assistant.

The ruling clears Neymar to play for Paris Saint-Germain at Club Brugge on Oct. 22. Neymar remains banned for PSG's match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and from playing at Galatasaray in two weeks.

UEFA found the Brazil striker guilty of abuse in Instagram comments posted after PSG was eliminated by Manchester United in the last 16 in March. Neymar, who was injured and did not play, published profane comments about video review officials after United got a decisive stoppage-time penalty.