Belgium remains top of FIFA world rankings

Belgium remains the top side in the world according to the rankings released by global football governing body FIFA yesterday with neighbors France now their closest pursuer.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium have a best 1,752 points while World Cup winners France gained a spot by leapfrogging Brazil to have 1,725. England stays fourth with Nations League winners Portugal skipping Uruguay into fifth.

Spain gained two places to seventh with Croatia, Colombia and Argentina completing the top 10. Gold Cup winners Mexico stays 12th as the best in the CONCACAF region while Senegal leads Africa in 20th. Iran remains the best ranked side in Asia in 23rd while Oceania leaders New Zealand lost five spots to be 122nd. The next rankings will be published on October 24.