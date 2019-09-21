Hiddink removed as China's Olympic coach

Dutch great Guus Hiddink has been replaced as coach of the China Olympic football team, the country's federation said Friday. Poor results in the build-up to the 2020 Games in Tokyo cost the 72-year-old Hiddink his job.

The federation did not mention Hiddink by name but said former national striker and coach Gao Hongbo would take over as team leader with Hao Wei coaching the side.

Hiddink won four about 12 games with the young China team and recently suffered a 2-0 loss to Vietnam. Qualifying for Tokyo starts in four months with China hoping to secure one of three Asian places at the event. Along with extensive international experience, Hiddink has coached PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid and Chelsea in an illustrious career. His honors include the 1988 European Cup.