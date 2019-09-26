Trabzonspor contests CAS ruling in court

Trabzonspor appealed to Swiss Federal Court after losing a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal for a league title.

Club Deputy President Önder Bülbüloğlu told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that they would wait for the Swiss court's decision over "unfair" rulings by FIFA, UEFA and finally, by CAS.

In July, CAS, based in Switzerland, rejected an appeal by Trabzonspor for overturning the outcome of the 2010-2011 Süper Lig, in which Trabzonspor finished runners-up to Fenerbahçe.

Trabzonspor has regularly petitioned world governing body FIFA and its legal bodies requesting that it intervene in accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code and strip Fenerbahçe of the 2010-11 title and award it to them, citing match-fixing allegations against then Fenerbahçe administration.