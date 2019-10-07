Liverpool perfect, on track for English league record

Premier League powerhouse Liverpool defeated Leicester 2-1 Saturday – picking up its eighth successive to continue a perfect start to the season. A 95th-minute penalty by James Milner assured eight straight victories for the Reds. They are now only three victories away from matching Tottenham's 11-win streak in the 1960/1961 Premier League season.

Liverpool, which missed the Premier League title by a point last season, became the team with the most points ever (97) in five major European leagues who finished the season in the second place.

Losing the league title to Manchester City last season, Liverpool has made a perfect start to the current season, winning all eight matches so far. Despite not winning the league title since the 1989/1990 season, Liverpool is the current UEFA Champions League title holders. Liverpool's front trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season, while the defense, marshaled by Virgil Van Dijk.

PSG, European league record holderLiverpool's current performance immediately put the team among the best starts in five major European leagues, but they have a long way to go to break the overall record. France's Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has the most victories in a row to start the season with 14 matches. The PSG managed to win 14 straight matches last season (2018/2019), breaking the record that once belonged to Olympique Lillois, which started the 1936/1937 season winning eight matches in a row. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe is the Turkish league record-holder for the most number of wins to start the season. It picked up eight straight victories to start the 2009/2010 season.