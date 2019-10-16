Wolfsburg's Mehmedi to miss Leipzig clash due to injury

High-flying Bundesliga side Wolfsburg will be without Admir Mehmedi for their clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday, the club confirmed.

The 28-year-old picked up a hamstring injury playing for Switzerland in their 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night, the club said, without giving an estimate as to how long Mehmedi would be out.

Mehmedi laid on the first Swiss goal for Haris Seferovic after 16 minutes but had to come off shortly after. He has one goal in six league appearances during an impressive league start for Wolfsburg, who sit unbeaten in second after seven games.