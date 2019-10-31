Turkey to help Qatar with World Cup security

Turkish and Qatari officials signed a letter of intent on Thursday in the capital Ankara for security cooperation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The deal was announced at a meeting between Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani.



The protocol, titled the "Cooperation in Organization of Large-Scale Events" agreement, creates a legitimate basis for support by the Turkish National Police for security measures during the World Cup.

The two sides will cooperate in sharing their experience in security.

Turkey will provide staff support to Qatar for riot police, mobile emergency intervention, special operations, bomb disposal and security measures against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. Turkey will also send bomb disposal units and police dogs to the Gulf country.