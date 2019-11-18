   
Turkey beat Andorra 2-0 in last match of Euro 2020 qualifiers

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 18.11.2019 01:45
emIHA Photo/em
IHA Photo

Turkey successfully concluded their EURO 2020 qualifying stages with a 2-0 victory Sunday over Andorra.

The team managed to take three points by defeating Andorra at the National Stadium in Andorra la Vella with goals by Real Valladolid forward Enes Ünal.

In other Group H matches, France beat Albania 2-0 while Iceland defeated Moldova 2-1 in an away game.

The Group H qualifying matches ended Sunday with Turkey and France heading to the EURO 2020 finals.

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine have so far qualified for the EURO 2020.

