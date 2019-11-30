Turkey drawn with Italy, Switzerland, Wales at Euro 2020

Turkey will face Italy, Switzerland, and Wales in Group A at the 2020 European Championship.



The UEFA EURO 2020 finals draw were held in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday.



Group A matches will be played in Rome and Baku.



Twenty national teams have already been confirmed to take part in the competition. Only the top two teams in each of the six groups are certain to qualify for the round of 16 along with the four top-performing runners-up.

The playoffs phase is set to begin in March.



Euro 2020 is being staged across 12 countries.

Wembley is the main venue for the tournament, with seven games including the semifinals and final on July 12. Glasgow's Hampden Park is paired with the north London stadium in Group D but Scotland has to qualify by beating Israel and either Norway or Serbia.

The tournament will open with Italy hosting Turkey in Rome on June 12.

The groups are as follows:Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, WalesBelgium, Russia, Denmark, FinlandUkraine, Netherlands, Austria and one of Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or KosovoEngland, Croatia, Czech Republic and one of Scotland, Israel, Norway, SerbiaSpain, Poland, Sweden and one of Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland or the Republic of IrelandGermany, France, Portugal and one of Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or KosovoThe EURO 2020 finals will be held in 12 different countries across Europe from June 12 to July 12 as a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.12 host cities are divided into six groups for the tournament. Each group will consist of 4 teams.Host cities with their groups are as follows:Rome and Baku (Azerbaijan)Saint Petersburg and CopenhagenAmsterdam and BucharestLondon and GlasgowBilbao and DublinMunich and Budapest